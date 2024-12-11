Ukraine updates: Germany holds forum on economic support

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is among the speakers set to address a gathering dedicated to ensuring Ukraine's financial resiliance.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, his deputy Yulia Svyrydenko and Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko are expected to attend.

Much of the focus will be on Ukraine's energy supply, which has undergone severe damage from Russian attacks.

In the United States, President-elect Donald Trump has said solving the Ukraine war will be his top international priority.

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 11.