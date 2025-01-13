Ukraine updates: Germany hands over first of new howitzers

01/13/2025 January 13, 2025 Slovak leader invites Zelenskyy for talks amid gas dispute

The prime minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks on gas transit amid a deepening row between the countries.

"Such a meeting will create a good basis for an open discussion on gas supplies to Slovakia and other countries through the Ukrainian territory," Fico wrote in an open letter to Zelenskyy.

The row began earlier this month when Ukraine halted shipments of Russia gas to Europe through its territory after a transit agreement between Kyiv and Moscow expired.

Slovakia has a major contract with Russia's state-run oil giant Gazprom. Despite an outcry from fellow EU leaders, Fico visited President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the matter.

Last week, Fico implied that his country could withhold aid to Ukraine over the spat.

Zelenskyy has said that it was "a clear mistake for Fico to believe that he could continue his shady dealings with Moscow indefinitely," and that the Slovak leader had "arrogantly denied" his government's offer to help find a workaround.