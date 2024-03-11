Ukraine updates: Germany criticizes pope over 'white flag'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has criticized comments on the war in Ukraine made by Pope Francis to Swiss broadcaster RSI.

The pope urged for the parties in the conflict to "negotiate" and hailed what the called the "courage to raise the white flag."

A government spokesman said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz "did not agree" with the pope's statements.

Meanwhile, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Dnipro, a grain silo was destroyed in a Russian strike, according to the company that owns the facility. One employee was injured in the attack.

In the western Russian region of Kursk, authorities reported that one person had been killed in Ukrainian shelling.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine for Monday, March 11: