Ukraine updates: German politicians press Scholz on Taurus

01/30/2024 January 30, 2024 Macron urges EU to 'accelerate aid to Ukraine' in Sweden visit

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Sweden on Tuesday, said EU leaders need to "make bold decisions" as well as increasing and "accelerating" the scale of support for Kyiv.

Macron said the "costs of a Russian victory [in Ukraine] are too high for all of us."

The French leader urged "long-term" EU backing for Ukraine as well as warning of the need to be prepared to step in should the US forfeit its role as Ukraine's leading supporter and cut funding to the war-torn country.

Speaking in Stockholm alongside Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Macron said, "We must organize ourselves in such a way that if the United States were to make a sovereign choice to stop or reduce this aid, it should have no impact on the ground."

Macron went on to say, "Ukraine is on European soil. It is a European country. And if we want a peaceful and stable Europe, we need to be credible in terms of our own security and defense vis-à-vis all our neighbors."

Macron is on a two-day visit "to renew our friendship, our partnership in the European Union, and as Sweden prepares to join NATO, our alliance," as he emphasized when he was welcomed by King Carl XVI Gustaf.

Sweden, along with neighboring Finland, decided to jettison a tradition of military non-alignment by seeking membership in the Western defense alliance NATO in response to Russia's February 2022 invasion on Ukraine.

Finland joined last year but Sweden's bid had been held up until recently by Turkey, which has finally given approval. Now, Hungary is the last holdout in a vote that requires unanimous consent.

