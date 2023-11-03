Ukraine updates: Russia launches 'massive' drone attack

Ukrainian officials say that Russia launched drone strikes on Ukraine, hitting infrastructure and residential buildings.

No fatalities were reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the drone strikes were launched at 10 regions.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 24 out of 40 of Russia's drones.

Meanwhile, Russian officials said that recently announced US sanctions won't be able to defeat Moscow.

And a new US aid package announced Friday includes $300 million for laser-guided munitions to counter drones.

