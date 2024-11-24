Ukraine updates: France backs longer-range missiles

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the BBC that Ukraine can shoot French longer-range missiles into Russia in the "logics of self-defense." The French Scalp missiles are the same as the UK's Storm Shadow missiles, which Ukraine had already used in attacks on Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova tolt state media that Barrot's comments are "not support for Ukraine, but rather a death knell for Ukraine."

Barrot spoke after the United States greenlit the use of US-provided longer-range ATACMS missiles by Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine shot down dozens of Russian drones targeting regions across the country. On the other side, Russia said it had destroyed 34 Ukrainian drones over the Russian Kursk region next to Ukraine.

Here's a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, November 24: