Ukraine updates: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visits China

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will hold talks with China on ways to bring about peace in his country.

China is seen as one of Russia's major backers in the wake of the 2022 invasion, although Beijing presents itself as a neutral party.

Meanwhile, in Europe, EU foreign and defense ministers have shunned Hungary as a meeting location in protest of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent trip to Moscow.

A key EU meeting will instead be held in Brussels.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine from July 23, 2024: