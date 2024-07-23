Ukraine updates: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visits China

Ukraine updates: Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visits ChinaPublished July 23, 2024last updated July 23, 2024
What you need to know
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will hold talks with China on ways to bring about peace in his country.
China is seen as one of Russia's major backers in the wake of the 2022 invasion, although Beijing presents itself as a neutral party.
Meanwhile, in Europe, EU foreign and defense ministers have shunned Hungary as a meeting location in protest of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent trip to Moscow.
A key EU meeting will instead be held in Brussels.
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine from July 23, 2024:
EU moves meeting from Budapest to Brussels over Ukraine stance
EU foreign and defense ministers have decided to hold a key meeting in Brussels instead of Budapest in protest of Hungary's rogue diplomacy regarding Ukraine.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban recently visited Moscow and Beijing for what he described as a "peace mission." Hungary currently holds the rotating EU presidency and Orban is seen as having the warmest relationship with Russia in the EU.
"We have to send a signal, even if it is a symbolic signal," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said late on Monday.
Borrell said that all EU member states "overwhelmingly" criticized Orban. Only Slovakia backed Hungary's position.
Hungary was quick to condemn the change of venue.
"What a fantastic response they have come up with," Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
"I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but it feels like being in a kindergarten."
Dmytro Kuleba lands in China
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in China on Tuesday for talks on how to end the war with Russia.
China, which has strengthened its "no limits" relationship with Russia since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, presents itself as a neutral party to the conflict.
But Western governments have accused China providing support to Russia during the war.
"The main topic of discussion will be the search for ways to stop Russia's aggression and China's possible role in achieving a stable and just peace," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The trip is Kuleba's first visit to China since the invasion in 2022. Beijing said the visit would last until Friday.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the news.
"For us, our relations with China are the main thing," he said. "We intend to continue following the path of developing Russian-Chinese relations in all areas."
