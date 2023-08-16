Ukraine updates: Russian drones threaten key Danube ports

The international community sharply condemned Russia's latest attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River on Wednesday.

The overnight attacks were carried out by Russian-operated drones. The strikes hit grain silos in Reni port, damaging the structures.

Despite the attacks, a civilian cargo vessel left the southern port of Odesa on Wednesday, becoming the first to use a new Black Sea lane.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the move was an important step toward restoring the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. Moscow recently left a deal that guaranteed safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments.

This comes despite warnings from Moscow that its navy could target vessels, according to Zelenskyy.

Here's an overview of some of the main stories concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, August 16: