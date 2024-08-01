Ukraine updates: First F-16 jets arrive in Ukraine

Ukraine updates: First F-16 jets arrive in UkrainePublished August 1, 2024last updated August 1, 2024
What you need to know
- The first F-16 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want China to act as a mediator
- Russian troops hold drills near the disputed Kuril Islands near Japan
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, 1 August:
Russia says Ukrainian F-16s 'will be shot down'
Russian forces in Ukraine are prepared to shoot down Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets, the Kremlin said on Thursday, adding that they would not significantly alter the course of the war.
"Their number will gradually decrease, they will be shot down," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to the news that the first batch of US-built combat planes had arrived in Ukraine.
"Of course, these deliveries will not have any significant impact on the development of events on the front," Peskov insisted, saying the jets would not be a "panacea" for Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country needs around 130 F-16s to secure aerial parity with invading Russian forces.
Russia will most likely attempt to destroy Ukrainian F-16s on the ground or damage specialist hangars, runways and maintenance facilities with long-range missiles. Some Ukrainian airfields have already been targeted.
In the air, F-16s will likely be targeted by S-300 and S-400 mobile surface-to-air missile systems (SAMS) and by Russian Su-35 fighter jets.
Any destroyed F-16s would constitute a significant propaganda coup for Moscow.
Ukraine does not want China as a mediator – Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want China to act as a mediator in its ongoing war with Russia, 29 months on from Moscow's full-scale invasion.
"If China wants, it could force Russia to end this war," Zelenskyy told reporters. "I don't want [China] to mediate. I want it to put pressure on Russia to end this war."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recently visited Beijing, which has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion and indeed has boosted economic ties with Moscow, purchasing cheap Russian oil and gas.
In May, China published its own six-point peace plan for Ukraine, along with Brazil, including an international peace conference recognized by both warring parties.
When Ukraine hosted a peace summit in Switzerland in June, to which Russia wasn't invited, China didn't attend. A second such summit could take place in November, potentially with Russian participation.
Russia holds military drills near disputed Kuril Islands – reports
Russian troops conducted missile drills this week on the island of Matua, part of the Kuril Islands, a chain of islands which stretches between Russia and Japan, four of which are disputed.
Citing the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian news agency Interfax said troops practiced moving and camouflaging their vehicles on Matua, an uninhabited volcanic island on which Russia has built a runway and stationed anti-ship cruise missiles in recent years.
While Matua itself is not disputed, it is only a few islands away from the four islands off the coast of Hokkaido in northeastern Japan which are claimed by Tokyo but have been occupied by Russia, and formerly the Soviet Union, since the end of the second world war.
In June, Moscow protested against Japanese military exercise conducted together with NATO members Germany and Spain off Hokkaido, saying: "We view such activity as a potential threat to the security of the Russian Federation."
The Russian Defense Ministry said Tokyo’s "irresponsible" actions were putting Japan "on a path of dangerous escalation in northeast Asia and throughout the Asia-Pacific region."
First F-16 fighter jets arrive in Ukraine
Ukraine has taken delivery of its first batch of F-16 fighter planes, according to US and Lithuanian officials.
"F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible," wrote Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on social media on Wednesday night.
The statement was corroborated by US government sources, according to the Reuters news agency and the Associated Press.
The modern fighter jets, built by US arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin, have long been coveted by Kyiv due to their advanced offensive and defensive capabilities as well as for their availability, being a staple part of many Western militaries.
Denmark and the Netherlands, two leading countries in an international coalition to procure F-16s for Ukraine, have promised 19 and 24 jets respectively. Norway and Belgium have also promised a handful each.
The United States won't be directly supplying Kyiv with F-16s from its own inventory, but President Joe Biden did give the green light for the US-built jets to be deployed in Ukraine.
Western fighter pilots generally train for three years to learn how to fly and operate the complex jets on a course that has been condensed to roughly nine months for Ukrainian pilots in the US and Europe.
mf/ab (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)