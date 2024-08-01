Ukraine updates: First F-16 jets arrive in Ukraine

Skip next section Ukraine does not want China as a mediator – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want China to act as a mediator in its ongoing war with Russia, 29 months on from Moscow's full-scale invasion.

"If China wants, it could force Russia to end this war," Zelenskyy told reporters. "I don't want [China] to mediate. I want it to put pressure on Russia to end this war."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba recently visited Beijing, which has refrained from condemning Russia's invasion and indeed has boosted economic ties with Moscow, purchasing cheap Russian oil and gas.

In May, China published its own six-point peace plan for Ukraine, along with Brazil, including an international peace conference recognized by both warring parties.

When Ukraine hosted a peace summit in Switzerland in June, to which Russia wasn't invited, China didn't attend. A second such summit could take place in November, potentially with Russian participation.