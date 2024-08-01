Ukraine updates: First F-16 jets arrive in Ukraine

08/01/2024 August 1, 2024 Moldova expels Russian diplomat over espionage

An employee of the Russian embassy in Chisinau, Moldova, was expelled from the country on Thursday on suspicion of espionage.

The unnamed Russian diplomat was alleged to have received "information to be used against the interests of the Republic of Moldova" from two Moldovan officials who were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of treason.

The two detainees, one of whom is reported to be the head of the legal department in the Moldovan parliament while the other is said to belong to the country's border force, are accused of "communicating" with an employee of an unnamed embassy in Chisinau since 2023.

Moldova's Prosecutor's Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases did not identify the foreign country involved but, on Thursday morning, the Russian ambassador, Oleg Vasnetsov, was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry over the decision to expel the Russian diplomat "as a result of specific activities ... incompatible with diplomatic status."

Vasnetsov told local media that "very unfriendly" actions had led to a further reduction in personnel at the Russian embassy which already has "few diplomats left."

The Russian embassy denounced "artificially fueled anti-Russian tensions." The Russian Foreign Ministry vowed to respond.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu told local media: "The most important thing now is to make sure that this example of treason is sanctioned in the harshest way."

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, Moldova, also a former Soviet Republic, has expelled dozens of diplomats and employees of the Russian embassy, frequently accusing Moscow of meddling in its interests and attempting to destabilize the country, which has applied for EU membership.

An eastern strip of Moldova along the Ukrainian border, the unrecognized breakaway state of Transnistria, is home to around 1,500 Russian troops.