Ukraine updates: First F-16 jets arrive in Ukraine

08/01/2024 August 1, 2024 Russia says Ukrainian F-16s 'will be shot down'

Russian forces in Ukraine are prepared to shoot down Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets, the Kremlin said on Thursday, adding that they would not significantly alter the course of the war.

"Their number will gradually decrease, they will be shot down," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, responding to the news that the first batch of US-built combat planes had arrived in Ukraine.

"Of course, these deliveries will not have any significant impact on the development of events on the front," Peskov insisted, saying the jets would not be a "panacea" for Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his country needs around 130 F-16s to secure aerial parity with invading Russian forces.

Russia will most likely attempt to destroy Ukrainian F-16s on the ground or damage specialist hangars, runways and maintenance facilities with long-range missiles. Some Ukrainian airfields have already been targeted.

In the air, F-16s will likely be targeted by S-300 and S-400 mobile surface-to-air missile systems (SAMS) and by Russian Su-35 fighter jets.

Any destroyed F-16s would constitute a significant propaganda coup for Moscow.