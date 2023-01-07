Ukraine updates: Fighting goes on despite Russian cease-fire

Ukrainian and Russian forces carried on fighting and exchanging fire after Russia unilaterally called for a temporary cease-fire over the period of Orthodox Christmas holiday. DW has the latest.

Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops continued on Saturday, despite a unilateral declaration of a cease-fire called by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

A Ukrainian drone was shot down by Russian air defenses on Saturday morning over the port city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, according to Russian state media.

The Russian-installed governor of the city said that a drone attack on the city, a major naval base for Russia's Black Sea Fleet, was the latest in a series of Ukrainians attacks on the port, TASS news agency reported.

Putin announced a unilateral ceasefire beginning Friday noon to mark the Orthodox Christmas holiday, but the Ukrainian governor of the contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine reported shelling a few hours after the purported truce was announced.

The UK Ministry of Defense in its daily readout on the invasion said Saturday that "fighting continued at a routine level into the Orthodox Christmas period."

German SPD leader skeptical of Leopard tanks for Ukraine

Lars Klingbeil, co-leader of the Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD), said that he remains skeptical of demands to supply Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks without coordination among allies.

"No country is delivering battle tanks that are as heavy as the Leopard 1 or 2," Klingbeil said in an interview for Germany's RTL/ntv broadcaster.

He said that Germany and its allies are "always weighing up again and again our involvement in this war."

Earlier this week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Berlin would provide 40 Marder armoured personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery.

Russia to observe truce until midnight

Russian forces in Ukraine would observe the cease-fire until midnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry said in its daily briefing that its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces, whom it accused of shelling civilian areas.

Ukrainian forces have rejected Russia's call for a temporary cease-fire over the Orthodox Christmas holiday, saying it was a way for Russia to reinforce troops.

Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for supporting war in Ukraine

Putin has praised the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, saying it was "deeply gratifying" to have their support.

"It is deeply gratifying to note the enormous constructive contribution of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations in unifying society, preserving our historical memory, educating youth and strengthening the institution of family," Putin said.

"Church organisations prioritise... supporting our warriors taking part in the special military operation (in Ukraine). Such

massive, complex and truly selfless work deserves sincere respect," he added.

The Kremlin issued Putin's message after he attended an Orthodox Christmas service by himself in a cathedral rather than joining other worshippers in a public celebration.

More than 400 children killed in war, says Ukrainian defense minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that at least 453 Ukrainian children had been killed since the start of the war in Ukraine.

He said another 877 children had been injured, adding "real numbers" were likely much higher.

Reznikov said Russia had violated child rights as listed under the UN Seucurity Council resolution 1261, that was adopted in 1999.

Zelenskyy praises US for armored fighting vehicles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his nightly address from Kyiv thatBradley armored vehicles were "exactly what is needed" by Ukrainian troops locked in combat.

The US said Friday it would said send Bradley armored combat vehicles to Ukraine for the first time as part of its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid.

“For the first time, we will get Bradley armoured vehicles — this is exactly what is needed. New guns and rounds, including high-precision ones, new rockets, new drones. It is timely and strong,” he said.

The US joined Germany and France in expanding weapons assistance to Ukraine on Friday.

