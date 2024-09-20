Ukraine updates: EU's von der Leyen vows support in Kyiv

09/20/2024 September 20, 2024 Zelenskyy 'preparing for important negotiations' with EU partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv was preparing for "important negotiations with our European partner" in comments made ahead of the visit by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to Kyiv.

"As we approach the winter season — and especially during this critical autumn — we have many pressing issues that significantly impact Ukraine and the lives of our people," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media platform X.

"Energy is an urgent priority. The front remains a constant priority, which includes supplying and jointly producing weapons," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also highlighted the importance of political cooperation, saying it was "crucial" and that the negotiations for EU membership were a process that "must be active, truly strengthening the entire European system."

The Ukrainian president said that Russian assets also needed to be up for discussion and that they "should be directed towards protecting life in Ukraine from Russian aggression."

The comments were accompanied by a video address to the people of Ukraine in which he gave an update on a Russian strike that hit a nursing home in Sumy. At least one person was killed in the attack.