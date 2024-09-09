Ukraine updates: EU says Iran likely sent missiles to Russia

The European Union (EU) says it has seen evidence that Iran has been supplying Russia with ballistic missiles.

Iran has said it strongly rejects the accusation that it is supplying arms to either side in the war.

The reports come as the Kremlin steps up its bombing campaign against Ukraine's key infrastructure ahead of winter.

Meanwhile, Russia appears to be edging forward in eastern Ukraine as it seeks to take the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 9: