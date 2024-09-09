  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: EU says Iran likely sent missiles to Russia

September 9, 2024

Brussels says it has received evidence that Tehran has supplied ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia says it has captured a village as forces inch towards Pokrovsk. Follow DW for the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kQNu
Missiles are carried on a truck as an Iranian army band leader conducts the music band during Army Day parade
The missiles being supplied to Russia were said to be short-range onesImage: Vahid Salemi/AP/picture alliance
What you need to know

The European Union (EU) says it has seen evidence that Iran has been supplying Russia with ballistic missiles.

Iran has said it strongly rejects the accusation that it is supplying arms to either side in the war.

The reports come as the Kremlin steps up its bombing campaign against Ukraine's key infrastructure ahead of winter.

Meanwhile, Russia appears to be edging forward in eastern Ukraine as it seeks to take the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Here's the latest news from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 9: