Ukraine updates: EU sanctions Iran over missiles to Russia

Foreign ministers meeting in Brussels have approved sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with missiles for its war in Ukraine.

The measures target companies and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and delivery of hardware to Russia.

The sanctions include a freeze on assets held in the bloc and a travel ban on individuals.

In other related news, Ukrainian military intelligence says it destroyed a Russian transport plane well behind enemy lines.

