EU leaders in Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's invasion

02/24/2025 February 24, 2025 EU announces new round of sanctions against Russia

The European Union imposed a new round of sanctions on Russia on Monday, on the third anniversary of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

This is the 16th EU sanctions package against Russia and includes a ban on primary aluminum imports, the sale of gaming consoles and the listing of 73 shadow fleet vessels.

"This new round of sanctions not only targets the Russian shadow fleet but those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, videogame controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions, and propaganda outlets used to spout lies," EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

"We have to support Ukraine right now, more than ever," Kallas said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.