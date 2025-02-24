EU leaders in Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's invasion

EU leaders in Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's invasionFebruary 24, 2025
What you need to know
- European Union leaders arrived in Kyiv on Monday
- UN to vote on rival resolutions on Ukraine
- Zelenskyy hopes for collaboration with Germany after Merz victory
Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2025:
EU leaders arrive in Kyiv
European Union leaders arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning, showing solidarity amid tensions with the United States, on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.
"We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It's Europe's destiny," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on social media with a video of her arriving in Kyiv alongside Antonio Costa, president of the European Council.
"A free and sovereign Ukraine is in the interest of the entire world," von der Leyen said ahead of her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.
"We must speed up the immediate delivery of weapons and ammunition," she said, calling for urgent military aid for Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, on Monday, honored Ukraine's resilience, calling it three years of resistance, gratitude, and heroism.
In a post on social media, he thanked all those defending and supporting Ukraine.
UN to vote on rival resolutions on Ukraine
On the third anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine the United States is pressuring Ukraine to drop its UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia's immediate withdrawal in favor of a US-backed version that does not mention Moscow's invasion.
Both resolutions will be voted on Monday as Ukraine has refused to withdraw its proposal.
The US draft urges a "swift end" to the conflict but does not reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity, a key departure from previous US stance.
Earlier, on Sunday, the US sent a diplomatic note, according to Reuters, asking countries to "vote no on any other resolution or amendments presented" during Monday's meeting.
The Trump administration is also seeking a vote on its proposal in the UN Security Council.
The competing resolutions highlight growing tensions between the US, Ukraine, and European nations over Trump’s evolving diplomatic strategy.
European allies, frustrated by being left out of recent US-Russia talks, view this shift as part of Trump's efforts to broker a deal with Moscow.
Monday's vote will be a test of global sentiment, particularly of the Trump administration's strong-arm approach to UN diplomacy. Last week, Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia called the US resolution "a good move."
Zelenskyy hopes for collaboration with Germany after Merz victory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated German conservative Friedrich Merz on his election victory, expressing hopes for collaboration to "strengthen Europe" and bring peace to Ukraine.
"Europe must be able to defend itself, develop its industries, and achieve the necessary results," Zelenskyy posted on social media. "Europe needs shared successes, and those success will bring even greater unity to Europe."
After his victory, Merz reaffirming his campaign stance that Europe must take more responsibility for its own defense. He announced that strengthening Europe will be the priority.