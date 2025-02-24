EU leaders in Kyiv on third anniversary of Russia's invasion

02/24/2025 February 24, 2025 EU leaders arrive in Kyiv

European Union leaders arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning, showing solidarity amid tensions with the United States, on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"We are in Kyiv today, because Ukraine is Europe. In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It's Europe's destiny," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on social media with a video of her arriving in Kyiv alongside Antonio Costa, president of the European Council.

"A free and sovereign Ukraine is in the interest of the entire world," von der Leyen said ahead of her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

"We must speed up the immediate delivery of weapons and ammunition," she said, calling for urgent military aid for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, on Monday, honored Ukraine's resilience, calling it three years of resistance, gratitude, and heroism.

In a post on social media, he thanked all those defending and supporting Ukraine.