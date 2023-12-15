  1. Skip to content
Ukraine updates: EU approves accession talks, rejects funds

Published December 15, 2023last updated December 15, 2023

EU leaders agreed to open accession talks with Ukraine at the bloc's final summit of the year, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked €50 billion in financial aid for Kyiv. DW has the latest.

Street art of a woman in yellow holding up an outline of Ukraine in blue with the EU flag in it
EU leaders approved opening accession talks with UkraineImage: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/picture alliance
What you need to know

The European Union agreed at a summit in Brussels to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, however, the jubilation soured in the early hours of Friday as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked financial aid for Kyiv.

EU chief Charles Michel said leaders would return to the issue "early next year."

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, December 15.

December 15, 2023

Russia shoots down dozens of drones over Crimea

Russia on Friday downed 26 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said. 

Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Ukraine hopes to recapture the territory. 

Russia said there were no victims or damage from the Ukrainian attack.  

December 15, 2023

Slovak truckers announce end to Ukraine border crossing blockade

Slovak truckers have stopped their blockade of a border crossing with Ukraine. 

Rastislav Curma, the vice chairman of the truck drivers' union UNAS, told AFP news agency "we have ended our protest following a request from the police." 

The Slovak blockade had started only three days ago.

The truckers urged the EU to reimpose permits on Ukrainian drivers entering the bloc. The EU waived the permits for Ukrainian truckers following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A similar blockade has been occurring at on the Polish-Ukranian border. AFP reported that Polish truckers are set to resume their blockade at the largest freight crossing with Ukraine following a court decision.

The EU truckers are concerned about "unfair competition" from Ukraine.

Ukrainian trucks near the Poland-Ukraine border
Blockades have hurt Ukraine's international commerce with the EU, as Russia presses on with its invasion Image: Stringer/Reuters

The Ukranian government has criticized the blockades, as Ukrainian drivers are getting stuck. Ukraine is heavily reliant on its roads with Poland in particular as a means to export and import goods into its economy.  

December 15, 2023

Local Ukrainian politician detonates grenade during meeting, injuring dozens

A councillor in a Ukrainian village detonated several hand granades during a meeting on Friday. 

Social media footage online showed a man in black dropping the grenades on the ground with his colleagues in the room. Explosions ensued, leading to screams and chaos.

The unusual event happened in Keretsky, which is located in the mountainous Zakarpattia region in western Ukraine. 

"Twenty-six people were injured, six of them in serious condition," a police statement on Telegram said.

The motive behind the explosive incident is still unclear. It happened during a heated discussion at the village council. 

It is not difficult for civilians to procure hand grenades amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.  

December 15, 2023

Fighting persists in Marinka, UK Defense Ministry says

UK's latest Defense Intelligence update on Friday said that heavy fighting has persisted between Russia and Ukraine in the southeastern war-torn town of Marinka. 

"Russia has likely further reduced the small pockets of Ukrainian-controlled territory remaining within the town boundary," the UK Defense Ministry said. 

"One of Russia's operational objectives in the area is likely to secure the 0015 and N15 highways to eventually advance further west towards the town of Kurakhove," it added. "Despite its incremental advances, a major operationally significant Russian breakthrough in this sector remains highly unlikely."  

Marinka lies in the eastern region of Donetsk, which has a large ethnic Russian population. Marinka has been largely ravaged by Russia's ongoing invasion, with no civilians residing there since November 2022. 

December 15, 2023

Kremlin praises Hungary's Orban for stopping EU aid to Ukraine

Russia on Friday praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for stopping the transfer of €50 billion ($50.5 billion) in EU aid over four years to Ukraine.

Orban vetoed the EU's plan to provide the money to Kyiv during a summit in Brussels on Thursday. 

"Hungary, in contrast to many European countries, firmly defends its interests, which impresses us," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.     

At the same time, Russia was indignant regarding an EU decision to open accession talks with both Ukraine and Moldova. Hungary did not veto that move, unlike the Ukraine aid. 

Ukraine wins EU membership talks, loses 50 billion in aid

Petrov derided the "politicized decision" by the EU regarding accession talks. 

"Everything is being done to annoy Russia and antagonize these countries towards Russia," Petrov said, while claiming that the addition of new members "can actually destabilize the EU."  

December 15, 2023

Orban blocks EU aid for Ukraine after membership talks agreed

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked €50 billion ($54 billion) in EU aid for Ukraine after leaders side-stepped his opposition to agree to open talks with Kyiv on joining the bloc.  

A crunch summit in Brussels broke up after a day of wrangling as the Hungarian authoritarian leader refused to greenlight funding to help prop up Ukraine's government over the next four years. 

"Summary of the nightshift: veto for the extra money to Ukraine," Orban wrote on social media.

EU chief Charles Michel confirmed that European leaders had failed to agree to a budget plan including aid for Ukraine after an objection from one member, understood to be Hungary. 

Michel said leaders would return to the issue "early next year."

Michel: 'We want to support Ukraine'

wd/lo (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)

