Ukraine updates: EU approves accession talks, rejects funds

12/15/2023 December 15, 2023 Slovak truckers announce end to Ukraine border crossing blockade

Slovak truckers have stopped their blockade of a border crossing with Ukraine.

Rastislav Curma, the vice chairman of the truck drivers' union UNAS, told AFP news agency "we have ended our protest following a request from the police."

The Slovak blockade had started only three days ago.

The truckers urged the EU to reimpose permits on Ukrainian drivers entering the bloc. The EU waived the permits for Ukrainian truckers following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A similar blockade has been occurring at on the Polish-Ukranian border. AFP reported that Polish truckers are set to resume their blockade at the largest freight crossing with Ukraine following a court decision.

The EU truckers are concerned about "unfair competition" from Ukraine.

Blockades have hurt Ukraine's international commerce with the EU, as Russia presses on with its invasion Image: Stringer/Reuters

The Ukranian government has criticized the blockades, as Ukrainian drivers are getting stuck. Ukraine is heavily reliant on its roads with Poland in particular as a means to export and import goods into its economy.