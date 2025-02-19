Ukraine updates: EU agrees on fresh Russia sanctions

02/19/2025 February 19, 2025 EU backs 16th round of Russia sanctions

The European Union has agreed to a 16th raft of sanctions against Moscow in Brussels.

As the third anniversary of the invasion approaches on February 24, the EU sought to combat Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers being used to evade sanctions against the country's energy sector.

The sanctions also targeted Russian aluminium production.

Andrzej Domanski, finance minister of Poland, which holds the rotating EU presidency, said that it was "imperative" the measures be approved to mark "the third anniversary of this brutal aggression against Ukraine."

The packaged must be formally accepted by the bloc's foreign ministers, but that is considered a foregone conclusion.

"We are committed to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.