Ukraine updates: Drones attack gunpowder factory in Russia

01/16/2025 January 16, 2025 Russia offers Transnistria 'help' after gas cut-off

The Kremlin said it was ready to supply gas to Transnistria after Russia's cutoff this month plunged the breakaway region of Moldova into an energy crisis.

But it gave no details of how, whether or when it would be ready to resume supplies to the pro-Moscow region, which has been without heat and hot water for more than two weeks.

"Moscow is ready to provide help to Transnistria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, without offering specific details.

"But purely logistically, actions must be taken from the Moldovan side to ensure the supply of gas. So far, we have not heard any statements about their readiness," he said.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Transnistria on January 1 over a debt dispute with the Moldovan government.