Ukraine updates: Drone strike hits Russian munitions depot

07/07/2024 July 7, 2024 UK defense minister pledges new arms package in Odesa visit

UK Defense Minister John Healey on Sunday promised Kyiv new military aid as well as confirming a major defense package pledged by the previous UK government would be delivered "in full to Ukraine within the next 100 days."

Healey made the comments during a visit to the Black Sea port city of Odesa.

"There may have been a change in government, but the UK is united for Ukraine," said the British politician, who was sworn in on Friday after the Labour Party won a landslide victory in national elections last week.

The package will include artillery guns, 250,000 rounds of ammunition, de-mining vehicles, small military boats, missiles and other equipment, according to the UK's Ministry of Defense.

Healey met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov while in Odesa on what is Ukraine's annual Navy Day, commemorating the country's sailors.

"Our commitment to stand with the Ukrainian people is absolute, as is our resolve to confront Russian aggression and pursue [Russian President Vladimir] Putin for his war crimes," said Healey. "This government is steadfast in our commitment to continue supplying military assistance and will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes."