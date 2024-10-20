Ukraine updates: Drone downed over Moscow, Russia says

10/20/2024 October 20, 2024 Russia launches air attack on Kyiv — Klitschko

Russia launched an air attack on the Ukrainian capital, KyivMayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging service.

"Air defense forces are at work in the capital. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko told residents.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian authorities had sounded air raid alerts across 15 regions.

One woman was injured in Kyiv after a piece of drone debris crashed through her window, Klitschko said in an earlier Telegram message.

According to authorities, eight people were injured in an attack using drones and glide bombs in the northeastern region of Sumy and one woman was killed in the Cherkasy region in central Ukraine.