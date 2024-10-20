Ukraine updates: Drone downed over Moscow, Russia says

Ukraine updates: Drone downed over Moscow, Russia saysPublished October 20, 2024last updated October 20, 2024
What you need to know
- Russia said it shot down one drone over Moscow and others in western Russia
- Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, sounds air raid alarm
Here's what to know about Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, October 20:
North Korea condemns US-led sanctions monitoring team
North Korea condemned a new US-led sanctions monitoring team established after Russia rejected the annual renewal of a UN panel.
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui described the move as "utterly unlawful and illegitimate."
North Korea has in recent years intensified its development of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons, moves which have been met with international sanctions.
The US and South Korea have warned of North Korea's deepening military ties with Russia. On Friday, Seoul's spy agency said that Pyongyang had sent 1,500 special forces troops to Russia's Far East for training, claiming they will likely later be deployed for combat in Ukraine.
Russia and North Korea have both denied they have engaged in arms transfers and the Kremlin dismissed Seoul's assertions that Pyongyang may have sent military personnel to aid in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv — Klitschko
Russia launched an air attack on the Ukrainian capital, KyivMayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging service.
"Air defense forces are at work in the capital. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko told residents.
Earlier in the night, Ukrainian authorities had sounded air raid alerts across 15 regions.
One woman was injured in Kyiv after a piece of drone debris crashed through her window, Klitschko said in an earlier Telegram message.
According to authorities, eight people were injured in an attack using drones and glide bombs in the northeastern region of Sumy and one woman was killed in the Cherkasy region in central Ukraine.
Kyiv launches several drones into Russia — regional authorities
Ukraine launched a series of drones on Moscow and western Russia, regional officials said.
No injuries or significant damage was reported.
Russian air defense destroyed at least one drone as it made its way to the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.
Drone debris sparked several fires in the Lipetsk region in southwestern Russia, which were then rapidly extinguished, regional Governor Igor Artamonov said on Telegram.
The governors of the western Bryansk and Oryol regions also reported that several drones were destroyed by air defense units.
The reports could not be independently verified.
