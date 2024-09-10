Ukraine updates: Drone attacks disrupt Moscow airports

09/10/2024 September 10, 2024 Russia reports major drone attacks targeting Moscow

Russian officials say more than 140 Ukrainian drones targeted regions in Russia, including Moscow, in one of the largest such attacks by Kyiv of the war.

Drones hit two multistory residential buildings and started fires in the town of Ramenskoye just outside the capital, Moscow's regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

Vorobyov said a 46-year-old woman was killed and that three more people had sustained injuries.

Five residential buildings near the damaged ones were evacuated as emergency services dealt with drone debris.

Authorities temporarily shut down three airports outside Moscow — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky.

Russia's civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said dozens of flights were diverted to other airports.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said drone debris fell on a private house on the outskirts of the city, but no one was hurt.

Overall, Russia's Defense Ministry said it "intercepted and destroyed" 144 Ukrainian drones over nine Russian regions.

They included those on the border with Ukraine and those deeper inside Russia.

In Bryansk, regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said "the enemy carried out a massive terrorist attack."

He added that "there were no casualties or damage, all attacks were repelled."

It is the second such massive Ukrainian drone attack on Russia this month.

The Russian military on September 1 said it had intercepted 158 Ukrainian drones in more than a dozen Russian regions. At the time, Russian media described it as the biggest Ukrainian drone barrage since the start of the war.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia would work with international organizations after the strikes, the RIA news agency cited her as saying. Zakharova described the drone strikes as "an illegal terrorist action."

rc/kb (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)