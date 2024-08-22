Ukraine updates: Drone attack sparks Volgograd storage fire

Ukraine has carried out a drone attack on Russia's Marinovka military airfield in the southern Russian region of Volgograd.

It appears to have struck a storage site for fuel and glide bombs, a security source in Kyiv says.

The Russian governor of the Volgograd region says the blaze broke out after one of the Ukrainian drones was downed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile toured the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy in his first visit since the Kursk offensive.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, August 22: