Ukraine updates: Drone attack sparks Volgograd storage fire

Ukraine has carried out a drone attack on Russia's Marinovka military airfield in the southern Russian region of Volgograd.
It appears to have struck a storage site for fuel and glide bombs, a security source in Kyiv says.
The Russian governor of the Volgograd region says the blaze broke out after one of the Ukrainian drones was downed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile toured the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy in his first visit since the Kursk offensive.
Russia installs concrete shelters in Kursk
Authorities in the Kursk region of Russia have started to install concrete shelters for civilians amid Ukraine's ongoing incursion in the region.
Russian forces have been fighting Ukrainian troops in Kursk since August 6, when Kyiv's troops crossed the border forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.
"Today, the installation of reinforced concrete shelters began in Kursk. The decision to install such structures was made by the operational headquarters," Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on Telegram.
"On my instructions, the Kursk city administration has identified key points for the placement of concrete modular shelters - in places where people gather in large numbers."
"We plan to equip 60 main bus stops in the regional center with reinforced concrete shelters."
"Similar events are being held in Zheleznogorsk. There, locations have already been identified for the installation of 10 reinforced concrete shelters. Shelters will also be installed in Kurchatov, their number and placement points will be designated in the near future."
Smirnov published a photograph of one of the structures being delivered by truck. The city of Kursk is home to some 450,000 people.
Zelenskyy visits Sumy region
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has toured the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy on Thursday in his first visit since Kyiv's forces entered Russian territory.
Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had claimed control of another settlement in the Russian region of Kursk and taken more Russian prisoners of war.
"Another settlement in the Kursk region is now under Ukrainian control, and we have replenished the exchange fund," Zelenskyy wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter after hearing a report from the military commander, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi.
The Ukrainian president hopes Kyiv can exchange the detainees for captured Ukrainians.
Drone sparks Volgograd blaze at military site
A drone attack launched by Ukraine overnight caused a fire to break out at a military base in southern Russia, a regional governor said.
Governor of the Volgograd region Andrey Bocharov said air defenses had repelled most of the unmanned aircraft. However, he said a downed drone had crashed and sparked the blaze.
The governor said that the premises of a military site were hit, without offering further details.
Russian war bloggers said the target was the Marinovka Air Base, some 45 kilometers from the regional capital, Volgograd.
Footage circulating on Russian social media showed an explosion in the night sky, reportedly close to the base. Marinovka lies some 300 kilometers (185 miles) east of the Ukrainian border.
A security source in Kyiv later said that it had hit the same airfield, striking a storage site for fuel and glide bombs.
Air traffic was temporarily restricted at the civilian airport in Volgograd because of the risk posed by the drones.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that 28 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted overnight, 13 over the Volgograd region alone.
