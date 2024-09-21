Ukraine updates: Drone attack prompts evacuation in Russia

A major Ukrainian drone attack on Russia caused a fire in the southern Krasnodar region. People had to be evacuated because of the risk of explosions, authorities said, without naming the settlement.

Russia also temporarily closed the M-9 highway in the western Tver region near the town of Toropets on Saturday to ensure traffic safety. On Wednesday, Toropets was partially evacuated after its ammunition depot was hit by a Ukrainian drone strike and a large fire broke out.

Meanwhile, a Russian missile attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih killed three people and injured three others. Kryvyi Rih is an industrial city and the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Here are the main headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine as it happened on Saturday, September 21.