Ukraine blood transfusion center hit

Ukraine's president said late on Saturday that a "guided air bomb" struck a blood transfusion center in Kupiansk, near the front lines and the border to Russia.

He said there were dead and wounded and called the attack a war crime.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also earlier reported a longer-range attack on an aviation manufacturing facility far to the west of the front lines.

Meanwhile, a drone attack hit another Russian vessel in the Black Sea.

An oil tanker was struck early Saturday in waters near the Kerch Bridge in Crimea. As a precaution, traffic on the bridge was closed for three hours.

Reuters news agency reported that a Ukrainian intelligence official confirmed Kyiv's military and intelligence agency were involved in the attack and that the drone was carrying 450 kilograms (about 990 pounds) of explosives.

Attacks in the Black Sea by both Russia and Ukraine have picked up since Moscow exited a grain export deal last month.

