Ukraine updates: Dozens wounded in lengthy strike on Kyiv

11/02/2024 November 2, 2024 Zelenskyy warns allies not to ignore North Korea threat

Ukrainian President VolodymyrVolodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy called on Western allies to stop merely "watching" as North Korea sent troops to assist the Russian army in Ukraine.

"The first thousands of soldiers from North Korea are near the Ukrainian border. Ukrainians will be forced to defend themselves against them," he said. "And the world will watch again."

Zelenskyy said that the presence of the North Koreans could have wider repercussions, as the troops would now "learn modern warfare."

He slammed allies for continuing to deny permission for Kyiv to use their long-range weapons inside Russian territory.

"But instead of such necessary long-range capability, America watches, Britain watches, Germany watches...," he said.

The comments follow an interview Zelenskyy gave to South Korea's KBS broadcater, saying allies had "zero" constructive response to the North Korea threat.