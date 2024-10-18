Ukraine updates: Dozens freed in prisoner swap with Russia

10/19/2024 October 19, 2024 UK Foreign Secretary Lammy urges China against supporting Russia's military

Britain's foreign secretary raised concerns about China's support of Russia in its war against Ukraine, urging his Chinese counterpart to prevent Chinese firms from supplying to Russia's military in a meeting in Beijing on Friday.

David Lammy made the comments as he made his first visit by a Cabinet minister to China since the Labor government took control in July.

He met Friday with Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and held talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi later the same day.

The two-day trip is an attempt to reset ties with Beijing after relations turned frosty in recent years over spying allegations, China's support for Russia in the Ukraine war and a crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong, a former British colony.