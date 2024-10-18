Ukraine updates: Dozens freed in prisoner swap with Russia

10/19/2024 October 19, 2024 Russia and Ukraine exchange 190 prisoners of war

Russia's Defense Ministry said it freed 95 Ukrainian prisoners in exchange for an equal number of its forces on Friday. Ukraine has not yet specified the number.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of men, some of them wrapped in the Ukrainian flag, getting off a bus and reuniting with their families, confirming the news.

"Every time Ukraine rescues its people from Russian captivity, we get closer to the day when freedom will be returned to all who are in Russian captivity," Zelenskyy said.

The president said the freed prisoners had served on various fronts, including some who had defended the port city of Mariupol for nearly three months in 2022.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its personnel were undergoing medical checks in Belarus.

Both countries have exchanged hundreds of prisonerssince Russia's war in Ukraine began in 2022.

The last known prisoner swap in September involved 103 prisoners from each side.