Ukraine updates: Dozens freed in prisoner swap with Russia

10/18/2024 October 18, 2024 North Korea sent troops to Russia — Seoul

South Korea's intelligence agency said on Friday that North Korea had sent around 1,500 special forces troops to Russia to help with the war effort in Ukraine.

It said the troops were an initial contingent from a total of around 11,000 troops who were set to serve alongside Russian forces.

Russia has previously denied using North Korean troops in the war.