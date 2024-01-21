Ukraine updates: Donetsk reports 27 dead in market shelling

Artillery fire hit a market area in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, local Russian-installed authorities said.

Officials said later on Sunday that at least 27 people had been killed and another 25 injured, having earlier issued slightly lower tallies.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that several new Western defense packages would be signed by the end of February.

However, he did not name any of the countries involved in the agreements.

