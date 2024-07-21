Ukraine updates: Deterring 'Putin's Russia' a must — Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has backed stationing long-distance missiles in Germany to deter Russian aggression, which she said was the greatest security threat to Germany and peace in Europe.

Her remarks come amid debate within Germany's three-way coalition over plans to deploy nuclear-capable US weapons in the country.

This comes as Ukraine reports Russia's fifth drone attack on the capital, Kyiv, as it continues with its full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine from July 21, 2024