Ukraine updates: Deadly Russian strike hits Chernihiv
A Russian missile attack targeted social and civilian infrastructure in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv. At least 17 residents were killed and 60 others wounded when three Russian missiles landed almost in the center of the city, the Ukrainian emergency service said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for support from Western partners after the attack on Chernihiv. He said his country lacked "sufficient" air defenses that could have stopped the strike.
Germany has appealed to European Union and NATO member states to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses as soon as possible.
Russia reports downed drones over Belgorod, Voronezh
Russian officials in the Belgorod and Voronezh border regions reported Ukrainian attacks late on Wednesday.
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that 14 targets headed for the city by the same name had been downed. He said no injuries had been reported in the Russian city that's fairly frequently come under fire from Ukraine in recent months.
Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev meanwhile said that one woman was injured and a building was damaged when a drone was shot down in his region.
Ukraine hits Crimea airfield, says equipment destroyed
Volodymyr Zelenskyy late on Wednesday praised an overnight strike on a military facility in Dzankhoi in occupied Crimea.
"Today, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a precise strike on the occupiers in Dzhankoi, on an airfield," Zelenskyy said. "Thanks to the destruction of Russian equipment there, we can feel more confident about our soldiers in southern Ukraine, on the frontline."
Ukrainian media had reported the destruction of a Russian S-300 missile defense system and Russian casualties in the overnight strike, but the claims were not verifiable or acknowledged by Russia.
Ukrainian media also reported attacks on two settlements far across the border to Russia, saying they were targeting an aircraft factory in Kazan and a radar station in Kovylinko.
Russia's Ministry of Defense also reported aerial attacks in these areas, albeit saying they were repelled.
Zelenskyy: Israel showed Ukraine's 'real need' is aerial defense
Volodymyr Zelenskyy told EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels of the overnight Russian attack on Chernihiv with cruise missiles. He expressed sympathy for the victims and their loved ones.
Zelenskyy said this was "what's happening every day" in Ukraine and that it "reflects our current key need — the need for air defense."
He said Israel and its allies rebuffing Iran's drone attack had shown where Ukraine's defensive capabilities fall short.
"Here in Ukraine, in our part of Europe, unfortunately, we do not have the level of defense that we all saw in the Middle East a few days ago. When, thanks to the combined power of the allies, they managed to shoot down almost all the missiles and drones that attacked Israel," Zelenskyy said.
He mentioned and lauded Germany's decision to send additional Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, thanking Chancellor Olaf Scholz and saying, "This will really help."
He cited electricity shortfalls and Russia targeting key Ukrainian infrastructure, saying only air defense could counter this.
He, therefore, asked European leaders for assistance with other air defense weaponry and also on deliveries of artillery ammunition, weapons for soldiers, vehicles, drones, and "everything that helps hold the front line."
Zelenskyy also called on European leaders to coordinate with the United States, saying Ukraine was "actively working" with Washington to try to ensure a "proper decision" on military assistance for Ukraine cleared Congress.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 'immediate' steps on air defense
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needed "immediate" support from NATO to bolster its air defenses.
The Ukrainian leader's comments came following talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
"I am grateful to the Secretary General and NATO partners for their prompt response. Ukraine requires immediate steps to strengthen its air defense," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet Friday to discuss air defense
The NATO-Ukraine Council will meet on Friday to discuss ways to provide more air defense systems for Kyiv, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested the meeting as his country faces a shortage of ammunition with vital US funding blocked for months by Republicans in Congress and the EU failing to deliver munitions on time.
Stoltenberg made it clear that he considers resolute support for Ukraine in the current situation to be more important than meeting Alliance targets for the provision of weapons and ammunition.
The NATO-Ukraine Council met for the first time at the level of heads of state and government at last year's NATO summit in Lithuania.
The new body was created to share information in crisis situations and facilitate closer cooperation until the conditions for Ukraine's admission to NATO are met.
Germany launches urgent appeal to bolster Ukraine's air defenses
Germany has appealed to European Union and NATO member states to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses as soon as possible.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock appealed to the EU, NATO and third countries in a new initiative that will also be discussed at a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers this week.
The German initiative for more support "is aimed at activating and motivating a large number of countries to deliver something in the short term," a German Defense Ministry spokesperson said.
Ukraine is facing a shortage of ammunition, with vital funding from the United States blocked by Republicans in Congress for months and the EU failing to deliver munitions on time.
There are already quite a number of partners and countries that have indicated that they are interested in joining the initiative, the spokesperson added.
Germany recently promised Ukraine a US-made Patriot air defense system and air defense missiles.
Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Denmark will consider what they can do to support German initiative.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also said Europe has to do more to supply Ukraine with air defenses, and that some of the European systems must be delivered to Ukraine.
Switzerland again refuses to join Russian oligarch money task force
Switzerland has decided not to be part of an international task force tracking Russian oligarchs' money.
The Swiss Parliament voted 101 to 80 against joining the new body called the Russian Elites, Proxies and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force. A year ago, the Swiss government also declined an invitation from the G7 nations to join the task force.
The initiative to join came from the Green Party. Switzerland's conservative parties, on the other hand, are of the opinion that the move would be incompatible with the country's traditional neutrality in foreign affairs.
Since Russia attacked Ukraine more than two years ago, nearly 8 billion Swiss francs (€8.25 billion or $8.7 billion) in Russian assets have been frozen in Switzerland.
Other governments, however, suspect that much more Russian money is held in the Alpine country, given Switzerland's long-standing reputation as an international banking hub.
France will not invite Putin to D-Day event due to Ukraine war
France said it will not invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the landing of Allied troops in Normandy in early June. However, Russia will be invited to send a representative.
"The Russian Federation has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine for more than two years, which France condemns in the strongest terms," the state organizers of the D-Day commemoration announced.
"In view of these circumstances, President Putin will not be invited to take part in the commemorations of the Normandy landings. However, Russia will be invited to be represented in order to honour the importance of the commitment and sacrifices of the Soviet people and their contribution to the victory of 1945," they said.
The international commemoration ceremony, with leaders from all over the world, will take place on June 6 on the Normandy coast.
Putin attended the ceremonies in northern France 10 years ago and met with then-US President Barack Obama, among others.
China says 'lot of work to be done' ahead of Ukraine peace summit
China said "a lot of work" needs to be done before a planned peace conference on the war in Ukraine can be held in Switzerland, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Beijing had agreed to support the meeting.
"According to our understanding, the relevant meeting is still in preparation and there is still a lot of work to be done," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.
"China believes that any conflict must ultimately be resolved through diplomatic channels and political negotiations," he added.
The Swiss government announced last week that it would host a high-level peace conference on Ukraine in mid-June. But Russia said it would not attend.
And following talks between Scholz and President Xi Jinping in Beijing, the German chancellor said Tuesday that the Chinese leader and he had agreed to "coordinate intensively and positively" on promoting that conference.
But China on Wednesday said Xi "supports the convening of an international peace conference in due course that is recognized by Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation by all parties".
China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, but it has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow's offensive. China and Russia have also increased economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years, and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy calls for 'sufficient' support from partners on air defense needs
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for sufficient determination and support from Western partners after a Russian missile strike on the northern city of Chernihiv killed at least 17 people.
He said his country lacked "sufficient" air defenses that could have stopped the strike. "This would not have happened if Ukraine had received sufficient air defence equipment and if the world's determination to resist Russian terror had been sufficient," Zelenskyy said on social media.
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy had said in his overnight address that he would seek to convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council to ask for better protection of his country's airspace.
Comparing Ukraine's position to that of Israel, which fended off a massive attack by Iranian missiles and drones over the weekend, Zelenskyy said Ukraine would ask to be supplied with air defense systems and missiles.
Ukrainians have a right to be protected from terrorism, Zelenskyy said, adding that Kyiv is struggling to get real help from its allies.
Zelenskyy also praised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his efforts to resolve the conflict.
Speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday, Scholz stressed China's importance on the world stage and asked Xi to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
As a key ally of Russia, Xi is seen as having influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin. "China can really help us restore a just peace for Ukraine and stability in international relations," Zelenskyy said.
At least 17 dead, many injured in Russian missile attack on Chernihiv
A Russian missile attack on social and civilian infrastructure in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv killed at least 17 residents and wounded 60, according to the Ukrainian emergency service.
"The enemy hit with three missiles almost in the city center. There are victims among civilians and many injured," regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus said.
He also said on the Telegram messaging app that emergency services and medics were working at the site of the strike in the historic city, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) north of the capital, Kyiv.
"This is a very populated area. There has been a direct hit on a civilian infrastructural building," acting mayor Oleksandr Lomako said.
In recent weeks Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities, targeting the country's power sector and other critical infrastructure.
