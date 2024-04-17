Ukraine updates: Deadly Russian strike hits Chernihiv

04/17/2024 April 17, 2024 Zelenskyy: Israel showed Ukraine's 'real need' is aerial defense

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels of the overnight Russian attack on Chernihiv with cruise missiles. He expressed sympathy for the victims and their loved ones.

Zelenskyy said this was "what's happening every day" in Ukraine and that it "reflects our current key need — the need for air defense."

He said Israel and its allies rebuffing Iran's drone attack had shown where Ukraine's defensive capabilities fall short.

"Here in Ukraine, in our part of Europe, unfortunately, we do not have the level of defense that we all saw in the Middle East a few days ago. When, thanks to the combined power of the allies, they managed to shoot down almost all the missiles and drones that attacked Israel," Zelenskyy said.

He mentioned and lauded Germany's decision to send additional Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, thanking Chancellor Olaf Scholz and saying, "This will really help."

He cited electricity shortfalls and Russia targeting key Ukrainian infrastructure, saying only air defense could counter this.

He, therefore, asked European leaders for assistance with other air defense weaponry and also on deliveries of artillery ammunition, weapons for soldiers, vehicles, drones, and "everything that helps hold the front line."

Zelenskyy also called on European leaders to coordinate with the United States, saying Ukraine was "actively working" with Washington to try to ensure a "proper decision" on military assistance for Ukraine cleared Congress.