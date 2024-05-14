Ukraine updates: Blinken tells Zelenskyy US aid 'on the way'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning on an unannounced visit aimed at reassuring Ukrainians of continued US support and arms flow as Russia attacks the northeastern Kharkiv region.

Marking his fourth visit to Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Blinken arrived by overnight train from Poland. He met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital and said US assistance was "on the way."

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, May 14: