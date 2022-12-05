Ukraine updates: Blasts reported at two Russian air bases

The explosions occurred deep within Russian territory, destroying planes and leaving several dead. Meanwhile, a western price cap on Russian oil has come into effect. DW rounds up the latest.

Explosions at two military airfields in western Russia on Monday left three people dead and several injured.

There were reports of two planes being damaged in the blast at the Engels air base near Saratov, some 860 kilometers (534 miles) southeast of the Russian capital, Moscow. The base reportedly houses T-95 strategic bombers, according to Russian news agencies. The plane is the type that Russia has used for rocket attacks on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure.

The Saratov facility is deep into Russia, being some 1000 kilometers east of Ukraine's capital Kyiv. According to images and reports on social media, the blast was considerable.

At roughly the same time, a gasoline truck blew up on a runway in the region of Ryazan, south of Moscow. No information was available about what caused the blast in Ryazan, where the three fatalities were recorded.

The base Ryazan base houses long-range flight tankers that serve to refuel bombers in the air.

Here are the other top headlines related to the war in Ukraine on Monday, December 5:

Western price cap on Russian oil takes effect

A price cap on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia has come into force. The measure has the aim of restricting Russia's revenue as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, while making sure that Moscow keeps supplying the global market.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying that the measure would contribute to a destabilization of world energy markets. He said it would not affect Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

The cap took effect alongside an EU embargo on deliveries of Russian crude oil by ship. It comes several months after an embargo was imposed by the United States and Canada.

Russia is the second-largest crude exporter in the world and likely could find new buyers at market prices without the cap.

Ukraine talks trade with neutral UAE

The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine have announced talks on a bilateral trade deal that is expected to conclude by the middle of next year

The Gulf Arab state has tried to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war despite pressure from the West on Gulf oil producers to do more to help isolate Moscow. The UAE has called for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

