A Tu-95 strategic bomber of the Russian air force prepares to take off from an air base in Engels near the Volga River in Russia
Russia frequently uses the Tu-95 strategic bomber to conduct air attacks on Ukraine Image: Russian Defense Ministry/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: Blasts reported at two Russian air bases

17 minutes ago

The explosions occurred deep within Russian territory, destroying planes and leaving several dead. Meanwhile, a western price cap on Russian oil has come into effect. DW rounds up the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KUN3

Explosions at two military airfields in western Russia on Monday left three people dead and several injured. 

There were reports of two planes being damaged in the blast at the Engels air base near Saratov, some 860 kilometers (534 miles) southeast of the Russian capital, Moscow. The base reportedly houses T-95 strategic bombers, according to Russian news agencies. The plane is the type that Russia has used for rocket attacks on Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure.

The Saratov facility is deep into Russia, being some 1000 kilometers east of Ukraine's capital Kyiv. According to images and reports on social media, the blast was considerable.

At roughly the same time, a gasoline truck blew up on a runway in the region of Ryazan, south of Moscow. No information was available about what caused the blast in Ryazan, where the three fatalities were recorded.

The base Ryazan base houses long-range flight tankers that serve to refuel bombers in the air.

Here are the other top headlines related to the war in Ukraine on Monday, December 5:

Western price cap on Russian oil takes effect

A price cap on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia has come into force. The measure has the aim of restricting Russia's revenue as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, while making sure that Moscow keeps supplying the global market.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded by saying that the measure would contribute to a destabilization of world energy markets. He said it would not affect Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

EU agrees on Russian oil price cap

The cap took effect alongside an EU embargo on deliveries of Russian crude oil by ship. It comes several months after an embargo was imposed by the United States and Canada.

Russia is the second-largest crude exporter in the world and likely could find new buyers at market prices without the cap.

Ukraine talks trade with neutral UAE

The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine have announced talks on a bilateral trade deal that is expected to conclude by the middle of next year

The Gulf Arab state has tried to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war despite pressure from the West on Gulf oil producers to do more to help isolate Moscow. The UAE has called for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

More DW coverage on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has increased demand for weapons as Russia ups production and Western nations seek to replace stock donated to Kyiv. However, a report says the conflict may also hamper production.

The EU has stopped buying Russian seaborne crude oil as it seeks to deprive Moscow of a key revenue source fueling its war in Ukraine. The move will hurt Russia but not as much as the bloc would have liked.

As winter draws in at the front in Ukraine, what Russia's army really needs is a rest. This could prove to be an opportunity for Kyiv — but, to take advantage of it, Ukraine needs more ammunition.

Russia continues to attack energy infrastructure in Ukraine, causing homes to lose power, heat and water. Experts say it's a cynical tactic with a long history.

Russian propagandists are constantly saying Ukraine is full of Nazis, and posting alleged evidence online. DW's fact-checking team has investigated some of this supposed evidence and found it to be baseless.

rc/wd (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

People stand around a giant peace sign with the message 'Stop Putin's Oil', put up by demonstrators ahead of an EU and NATO summit in Brussels in March.

Will EU oil embargo really hurt Russian war machine?

Business11 hours ago
