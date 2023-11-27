Ukraine updates: Black Sea storm batters Ukraine, Russia

11/27/2023 November 27, 2023 Crimean treasure returned to Ukraine, ending legal battle

A hoard of 2,000 year-old gold artifacts was returned to Ukraine from the Netherlands Monday, ending a nearly ten-year legal battle over who was the rightful owner of the works.

The items in question, created between the seventh and third centuries BC, when Scythians lived in the region now known as Crimea, had been on display in the Allard Pierson Museum in Amsterdam as part of the exhibition, "Crimea — Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea," in 2014, when Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

A legal battle over who should take possession of the items ensued as the exhibition closed, with the National Museum of History of Ukraine (NMHU) as well as others in Russian-controlled Crimea vying for them.

A solid gold helmet was among the items on diplay in Amsterdam and now returned to Ukraine Image: Peter Dejong/AP Photo/picture alliance

In June, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands ruled the items should be returned to Ukraine.

Allard Pierson Director Els van der Plas said the museum was, "pleased that clarity has emerged and that they [the jewels] have now been returned." Van der Plas called the incident "a special case, in which cultural heritage became a victim of geopolitical developments."

The NMHU on Monday said the works — some 565 items including a solid gold helmet and ancient jewelry, will be kept in their possession "until the de-occupation of Crimea."

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, has claimed the hoard should be returned to Crimea. "It belongs to Crimea, it should be there," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday.

Kremlin-appointed Crimea Governor Sergei Aksyonov said Monday the dispute would be resolved by Russian military forces ultimately defeating Ukraine.