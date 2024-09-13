Ukraine updates: Biden, Starmer to talk long-range arms

The British prime minister is visiting the White House to talk to US President Jo Biden about long-range missile capabilities for Ukraine.

While Ukraine already has Western missiles that could strike deep into Russian territory, it is currently not allowed to deploy them this way.

Britain is hoping for Biden's green light to let Kyiv use long-range Storm Shadow missiles, which incorporate US technology.

Meanwhile, China's defense minister says "negotiation" is the sole solution to conflicts like the war Ukraine.

