Ukraine updates: Biden reassures Kyiv of US support

President Joe Biden vowed the United States would not abandon Ukraine after aid was dropped from a last-minute congressional deal to avoid a government shutdown.

"I want to assure our American allies, the American people and the people in Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away," Biden said on Sunday

Biden said there was an "overwhelming sense of urgency" to get Congress to pass a new package of assistance to Ukraine in the days and weeks to come as it battles the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc would increase military support to Ukraine

He was speaking after his first in-person meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov in Kyiv.

Here are the main headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Sunday, October 1: