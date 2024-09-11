Ukraine updates: Biden hints end to long-range weapons ban

Ukraine updates: Biden hints end to long-range weapons banPublished September 11, 2024last updated September 11, 2024
US President Joe Biden said his administration was looking into dropping a ban on the use of American long-range missiles by Kyiv.
That's as US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his British counterpart David Lammy were set to visit Ukraine in a show of support.
Blinken, Lammy en route to Kyiv
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy were both scheduled to arrive in Ukraine on Wednesday to meet directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The talks would revolve around Ukraine's current military goals and what kind of aid it was seeking from allies.
"I think it’s a critical moment for Ukraine in the midst of is an intense fall fighting season with Russia continuing to escalate its aggression," Blinken said in London at a news conference with Lammy.
Zelenskyy is expected to press for an end to many of the restrictions over how his army is allowed to use Western weapons, as his military is being stretched two and a half years into the war.
Biden: 'Working on' long-range missile plan
Asked by a reporter if the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russia, US President Joe Biden said his team was "working on that now."
Although Ukraine's allies have been supplying troves of weapons to Kyiv, the aid has come with many strings attached. Washington has so far been reluctant to allow Kyiv to hit targets deep inside Russia over fears of escalating the conflict.
The West has been particularly cautious about drawing NATO allies into an all-out war.
Even if the Biden administration approved a relaxation of the rules, it would take months for Kyiv to get the weapons due to technical and bureaucratic hurdles.
