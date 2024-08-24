Ukraine updates: Biden announces new military aid for Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Biden announces new military aid for KyivAugust 24, 2024
What you need to know
US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and announced a new military assistance package ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on Saturday.
According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the package is worth $125 million (€112 million).
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, August 24:
Biden speaks with Zelenskyy, announces new military aid for Ukraine
US President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, announcing a new military aid package ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on Saturday.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who also spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov on Friday, said on social media the package was worth $125 million (€112 million).
In the call with Zelenskyy, Biden reaffirmed Washington's support, which the White House called "unwavering", for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
The aid package includes air-defense missiles, counter-drone equipment, anti-armor missiles and ammunition, the White House said in its statement.
According to the US State Department, Washington has provided more than $55 billion in military assistance to Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
dh/ab (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)