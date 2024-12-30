Ukraine updates: Biden admin sends aid before Trump takeover

Ukraine updates: Biden admin sends aid before Trump takeoverPublished December 30, 2024last updated December 30, 2024
The US has agreed to send more aid to Ukraine ahead of Donald Trump's second term as president.
The current Democratic administration under Joe Biden has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, frequently sending aid to the Eastern European country as it faces an invasion from Russia. Trump, on the other hand, has expressed skepticism of more aid to Ukraine, saying the US should prioritize spending on domestic affairs.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister visited Damascus, appealing for Syria's new administration to reduce Russia's influence on the country.
In other news, the EU warned of the security threats caused by Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" in Europe.
Here's a look at the latest regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine on December 30, 2025
Russia, Ukraine conduct POW exchange
Russia said it had swapped 150 Ukrainian soldiers held captive for an equal amount of Russian troops, in an exchange deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates.
According to a statement by Russia’s defense ministry, the Russian captives were released on Belarusian territory before being transferred back to their home country.
Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the number of Ukrainian soldiers to return home stands at 189.
EU warns of Russia's 'shadow fleet' in Europe
The European Union (EU) warned about Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” and vowed to take stronger action following the suspected sabotage of an underwater power cable between Estonia and Finland.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told German newspaper Die Welt that the bloc would “take stronger action to counter risks these ships pose,” also adding the fleet “funds Russia’s war budget.”
Kallas joins German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who said the fleet poses a serious threat to both the environment and European security.
Russia’s “shadow fleet” includes tankers and other cargo ships that Russia uses unofficially to circumvent sanctions on oil transport, for example.
Ukraine's FM pays surprise visit to Damascus
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha urged Syria’s new leadership to expel Russia from the country during an unannounced visit to Damascus.
"The Russian and Assad regimes supported each other because they were based on violence and torture," Sybiha said, adding that Ukraine believes that the removal of Russia’s presence in Syria "will contribute to the stability of not only the Syrian state, but the entire Middle East and Africa."
Sybiha said Kyiv was ready to repair ties with Syria that were ruptured when Assad recognised the Kremlin's annexation of Ukrainian territory.
However, new Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa acknowledged in an interview with the Al-Arabiya TV channel that the country’s relationship with Russia is built on "deep strategic interests."
Moscow was one of former president Bashar Assad’s key backers, with his toppling being seen as a major setback for Russia.
US sends further financial aid to Ukraine
The United States has announced fresh aid for Ukraine, giving the war-torn country critical resources amid intensifying Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced $3.4 billion (€3.26 billion) in direct budget assistance, which is provided in coordination with the US Agency for International Development and the State Department.
US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, said he was "proud" to announce a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
Nearly three years into the war, the US Congress has greenlit $175 billion in total assistance to Ukraine.
Biden’s administration has been racing to shore up support for Ukraine before Republican President-elect Donald Trump, who publicly questioned military aid to Ukraine, takes office on January 20.
