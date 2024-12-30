Ukraine updates: Biden admin sends aid before Trump takeover

The US has agreed to send more aid to Ukraine ahead of Donald Trump's second term as president.

The current Democratic administration under Joe Biden has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, frequently sending aid to the Eastern European country as it faces an invasion from Russia. Trump, on the other hand, has expressed skepticism of more aid to Ukraine, saying the US should prioritize spending on domestic affairs.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign minister visited Damascus, appealing for Syria's new administration to reduce Russia's influence on the country.

In other news, the EU warned of the security threats caused by Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" in Europe.

Here's a look at the latest regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine on December 30, 2025