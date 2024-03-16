Ukraine updates: Belgorod says new attack amid Russia vote

Shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, killed two people, Russian officials said.

Further afield, in the Samara region, drone strikes reportedly hit several Russian Rosneft oil refineries, causing a massive fire at one.

The attacks are occurring as Russians vote in presidential elections, with incumbent President Vladimir Putin certain to be victorious.

Also on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia will be held accountable for a deadly airstrike on Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol two years ago.

Russia struck the theater on March 16, 2022 as civilians were seeking shelter in the building. Estimations of the death toll are as high as 600 people.

This is a roundup of development in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, 16 March, 2024: