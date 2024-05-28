Ukraine updates: Belgium to deliver 30 F-16 fighter aircraft

05/28/2024 May 28, 2024 EU defense ministers put 'unwavering' Ukraine support atop priority list

European Union defense ministers agreed on Tuesday to five priorities for the continents defense, with "unwavering support to Ukraine" cited as the first.

In an announcement following a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, the ministers said the bloc intended to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed," with the EU planning to use "all tools at its disposal."

One such tool is a new fund separate from the EU's main budget called the European Peace Facility, which had set aside €5 billion (roughly $5.4 billion) for military aid to Ukraine, only for the the payments to be held up by Hungary. That issue was solved, or rather a workaround was agreed, in talks in Brussels a day earlier.

"We have agreed that the Hungarian contribution to the European Peace facility will not be used to supply military support to Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.