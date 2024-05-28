Ukraine updates: Belgium to deliver 30 F-16 fighter aircraft

Ukraine updates: Belgium to deliver 30 F-16 fighter aircraftPublished May 28, 2024last updated May 28, 2024
What you need to know
Belgium is committed to delivering 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028 to assist Kyiv in countering Russia's invasion.
It is part of a security agreement Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
The Ukrainian leader is on a two-day tour of Spain, Belgium and Portugal to drum up support for Kyiv.
Here's a look at the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, May 28:
EU defense ministers put 'unwavering' Ukraine support atop priority list
European Union defense ministers agreed on Tuesday to five priorities for the continents defense, with "unwavering support to Ukraine" cited as the first.
In an announcement following a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels, the ministers said the bloc intended to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed," with the EU planning to use "all tools at its disposal."
One such tool is a new fund separate from the EU's main budget called the European Peace Facility, which had set aside €5 billion (roughly $5.4 billion) for military aid to Ukraine, only for the the payments to be held up by Hungary. That issue was solved, or rather a workaround was agreed, in talks in Brussels a day earlier.
"We have agreed that the Hungarian contribution to the European Peace facility will not be used to supply military support to Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
Netherlands to help source Patriot missile systems for Ukraine
The Netherlands has said it will lead an initiative among some European countries to supply Patriot missile systems to Ukraine.
"Ukraine, of course, is still under attack. Airstrikes continue," Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said at an EU defense ministers meeting in Brussels.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted Ukraine urgently needs seven more Patriot air defense systems to stop Russia from hitting more civilian targets.
"Patriot systems are scarce in Europe and NATO, but we are now taking a step forward, so we will supply components of Patriot systems," Ollongren said.
The Dutch Defense Ministry said it "has identified which countries could offer additional Patriot parts and munitions" to deliver a complete system to Ukraine.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said air defense is the "most urgent need."
He said EU countries are "stepping up the delivery of ammunition, air defense systems, and in particular, the most advanced ones, the Patriot systems."
Although it has pledged three Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, Germany has struggled to convince other allies to do the same under its Immediate Action on Air Defense initiative.
Zelenskyy urges Biden to attend peace summit
US President Joe Biden should attend a planned peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland next month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a news conference in Brussels.
He said Biden's absence would benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"[The] peace summit needs President Biden and so do the other leaders who look at the reaction of the United States. His absence would be an applause to Putin, a personal standing applause to Putin," Zelenskyy added.
Last week, Bloomberg reported Biden would likely miss the peace summit, scheduled for June 15 and 16, as it clashes with a US presidential campaign fundraiser he is set to attend.
Zelenskyy said over 80 delegations have already agreed to attend the summit. He said countries that skip the summit are "satisfied" with the war in Ukraine.
"Putin is very scared of the peace summit," Zelenskyy said on a visit to Brussels. "He has been trying to thwart this summit and continues to do so," Zelenskyy added.
Borrell tells EU defense ministers not to fear escalation with Russia
The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has called on countries to weigh their concerns about escalating tensions with Russia against Ukraine's right to self-defense.
He emphasized that Kyiv had the right to use Western arms to strike inside Russia.
"According with the law of war, it is perfectly possible and there is no contradiction.
"I could retaliate, or I could fight against the one who fights against me from his territory," Borrell said at the start of a meeting with European Union defense ministers.
"You have to balance the risk of escalation and the need for Ukrainians to defend."
The calls came after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that "the time had come" for allies to reconsider their restrictions, especially as Russia is pounding the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv from its own territory.
Zelenskyy signs security pact with Belgium
Ukraine and Belgium have signed a bilateral security agreement, which includes the delivery of 30 F-16 fighter aircraft to Kyiv to assist in its defense against Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the agreement worth €977 million ($1.06 billion) on social media.
"For the first time, such an agreement specifies the exact number of F-16 fighter jets — 30 — that will be delivered to Ukraine until 2028," Zelenskyy wrote after signing the accord with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
Zelenskyy sees the planes' delivery as key in stopping Russia from hitting the power grid and civilian areas, as well as other military targets in Ukraine.
"Ukraine can only push back the invader if we provide better arms at [a] faster pace," De Croo said during his meeting with Zelenskyy.
Zelenskyy is on a whirlwind tour of Spain, Belgium and Portugal to drum up support for Kyiv.
On Monday, Spain pledged to provide Ukraine with €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) worth of defense aid including anti-aircraft missiles, Leopard tanks and ammunition.
