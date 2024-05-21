Ukraine updates: Baerbock says aid delay 'jeopardizes' fight

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning for an unannounced visit in a show of support for Ukraine.

In Kyiv, she called for increased international support for Ukraine's air defense amid the ongoing Russian offensive.

"To protect Ukraine from the hail of Russian missiles and drones, it urgently needs more air defense," she said, urging Kyiv's allies to "join forces." The trip had not been announced for security reasons.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry has said it started "practical training in the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons."

And, Poland has arrested nine people for acts of sabotage ordered by Russian intelligence services, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Monday.

